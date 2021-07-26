Gillson Capital LP Buys Shares of 70,038 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.12% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVSC stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

