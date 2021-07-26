Gillson Capital LP Grows Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 201.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 719.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 69,519 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3,022.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 299,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 290,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $7,875,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

