Gillson Capital LP Invests $465,000 in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Shares of PLMIU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

