Gillson Capital LP Makes New $924,000 Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 93,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBCPU. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $24,725,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $21,870,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $21,461,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $11,680,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $11,077,000.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

TBCPU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.