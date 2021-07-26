Gillson Capital LP Takes Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,949 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $127.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.67. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,753,314.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,202 shares of company stock valued at $61,165,402. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.