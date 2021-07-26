Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 4,564 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.05. 17,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,748. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.60. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

