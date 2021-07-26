Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,051,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,314. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.44.

