Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 8,095 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,371. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

