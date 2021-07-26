Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $154.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.