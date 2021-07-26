Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 6,212 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,630,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 608,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,513,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $75.38 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

