Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Graco were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

