Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $86.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $86.22.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

