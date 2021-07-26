Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 11,639 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,272 shares of company stock worth $679,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

