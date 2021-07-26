Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,120 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

SPLV stock opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

