Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,537,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,281 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.