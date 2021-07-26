GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 426.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,904 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOAC opened at $9.79 on Monday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

