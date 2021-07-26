Gold Poker Hits Market Capitalization of $12,048.28 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $12,048.28 and approximately $11.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00116540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00132736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,064.89 or 0.99725172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.97 or 0.00840906 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

