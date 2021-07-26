Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 61.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gold Standard Ventures were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 272,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

GSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

