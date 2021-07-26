Golden Star Resources (GSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE GSC opened at C$2.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$298.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.60 and a twelve month high of C$6.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources to C$5.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

