Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113,120 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Century Communities by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS opened at $63.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

