Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 828.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,595 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 52.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of IMAB opened at $73.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

