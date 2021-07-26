Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.06 Million Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,663 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Groupon worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Groupon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,978 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Groupon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,720 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Groupon by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,624 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Groupon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,963 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $37.80 on Monday. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

