Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 798,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTOCU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $989,000.

Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

