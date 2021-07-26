Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 806,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SLAMU stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

