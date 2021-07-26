Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 53,318 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $27.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

