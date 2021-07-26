Goose Finance (EGG) Price Hits $0.65

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Goose Finance has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $74,194.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00859525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.