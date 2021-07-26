Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $48.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

