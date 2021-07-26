Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in National Beverage by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in National Beverage by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $2,048,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in National Beverage by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $43.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.