Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACIW opened at $35.19 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

