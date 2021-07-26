Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 12,432 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,157,000 after purchasing an additional 414,288 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 232,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

