Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at $1,706,000. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 39,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $7,678,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Primerica by 865.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. lifted their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

PRI opened at $145.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.88. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

