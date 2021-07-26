Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $669.91 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 162,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,146. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

