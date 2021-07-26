Graviocoin (GIO) Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 15% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $128.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.00356463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

