Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $964.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.