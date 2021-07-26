Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,524.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $2,079,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $8,163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

LITE stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

