Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.