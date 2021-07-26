Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.73 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $3,282,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWW opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $904,517 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

