Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,527 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $189.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.74. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.83.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

