Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 39,198 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $70.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -502.32 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

