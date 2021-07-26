Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 578 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $62.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

