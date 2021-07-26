Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after acquiring an additional 235,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 306,283 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $65.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.