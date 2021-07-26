Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to report sales of $613.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $634.00 million. Griffon reported sales of $632.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million.

GFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at $4,716,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

