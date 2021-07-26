Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.04. 2,729,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,316. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.