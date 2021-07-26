Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $64,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

