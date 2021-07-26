Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Tops $61.95 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $104.70 or 0.00265480 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $61.95 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 630,363 coins and its circulating supply is 591,707 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

