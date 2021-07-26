Head to Head Analysis: Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) & Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) and Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and Petrofac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Wohnen 192.58% 12.20% 5.40% Petrofac N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and Petrofac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Wohnen $956.71 million 21.81 $1.72 billion $4.72 12.29 Petrofac $4.08 billion 0.11 -$180.00 million $0.07 9.21

Deutsche Wohnen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petrofac. Petrofac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Wohnen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrofac has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen and Petrofac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Wohnen 0 2 4 0 2.67 Petrofac 1 8 1 0 2.00

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats Petrofac on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services. The EPS segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering and full project delivery, as well as a range of operations, maintenance, and engineering services for onshore and offshore projects. The IES segment provides an integrated service for clients under flexible commercial models that are aligned with their requirements in projects, including upstream developments and related energy infrastructure projects. Petrofac Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

