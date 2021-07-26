Head to Head Analysis: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) & Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 29.47% 12.29% 1.30% Colony Bankcorp 17.74% 12.34% 0.99%

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $136.39 million 2.73 $35.44 million $2.32 10.43 Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million 1.95 $11.81 million $1.28 14.03

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sierra Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Colony Bankcorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 22, 2021, the company operated 32 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

