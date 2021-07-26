Head-To-Head Review: Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) vs. EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 12.87% 8.69% 2.86% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Black Hills has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Black Hills and EnSync, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 2 3 0 2.60 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Hills currently has a consensus target price of $71.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Black Hills’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than EnSync.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and EnSync’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.70 billion 2.51 $227.61 million $3.73 18.14 EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Hills beats EnSync on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 992 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,083,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,774 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,838 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; seven natural gas storage sites; and approximately 49,000 horsepower of compression and 560 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

