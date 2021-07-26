HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 26th (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HCAQ) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 26th. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAQ. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

