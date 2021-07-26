HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,935 shares of company stock worth $2,876,059 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 281.2% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 28.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 21.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,886 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in HealthEquity by 17.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 2,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,240.54, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.43. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.